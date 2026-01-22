Gaining Ground: XPeng Inc ADR (XPEV) Closes Higher at 20.34, Up 1.70

Nora Barnes

Technology

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The price of XPeng Inc ADR (NYSE: XPEV) closed at $20.34 in the last session, up 1.70% from day before closing price of $20.0. In other words, the price has increased by $1.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.7 million shares were traded. XPEV stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.455 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.01.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at XPEV’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.95 and its Current Ratio is at 1.12. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

On August 18, 2025, BNP Paribas Exane started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $19.

Goldman Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on June 17, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $16.40 to $24.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, XPEV now has a Market Capitalization of 19403577344 and an Enterprise Value of 19675351040. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.279 whereas that against EBITDA is -10.594.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for XPEV is 1.16, which has changed by 0.4044944 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, XPEV has reached a high of $28.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.84%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -0.46%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, XPEV traded on average about 11.54M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7013620 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 776.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 775.50M. Insiders hold about 0.53% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.62% stake in the company. Shares short for XPEV as of 1767139200 were 36615498 with a Short Ratio of 3.17, compared to 1764288000 on 36466610. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 36615498 and a Short% of Float of 4.84.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of XPeng Inc ADR (XPEV) is currently being evaluated by a team of 3.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.3, with high estimates of $0.43 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.72 and -$1.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.01. EPS for the following year is $2.61, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $4.32 and $1.5.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $22.92B. It ranges from a high estimate of $25.22B to a low estimate of $21.03B. The current estimate, XPeng Inc ADR’s year-ago sales were $16.11BFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $20.15B. There is a high estimate of $22.14B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $18.4B.

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XPEV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $88.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $74.78B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $78.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $40.87BBased on 35 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $109.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $138.73B and the low estimate is $89.65B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.