AiRWA Inc (NASDAQ: YYAI) closed the day trading at $1.17 down -6.77% from the previous closing price of $1.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.95 million shares were traded. YYAI stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.15.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of YYAI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 24.18 and its Current Ratio is at 24.18. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 12 ’26 when Zhou Hongyu bought 744,496 shares for $1.41 per share. The transaction valued at 1,049,739 led to the insider holds 1,601,489 shares of the business.

Zhou Hongyu bought 365,426 shares of YYAI for $449,474 on Jan 11 ’26. The Director now owns 856,993 shares after completing the transaction at $1.23 per share. On Jan 08 ’26, another insider, Zhou Hongyu, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 139,097 shares for $1.21 each. As a result, the insider paid 168,307 and bolstered with 491,567 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, YYAI now has a Market Capitalization of 44375092 and an Enterprise Value of -109369824. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -8.912 whereas that against EBITDA is -15.119.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for YYAI is -0.15, which has changed by -0.9517308 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, YYAI has reached a high of $264.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.85%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -97.98%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, YYAI traded about 4.42M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, YYAI traded about 4030230 shares per day. A total of 37.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.52M. Insiders hold about 8.99% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.01% stake in the company. Shares short for YYAI as of 1767139200 were 2540852 with a Short Ratio of 0.58, compared to 1764288000 on 2106924. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2540852 and a Short% of Float of 6.7299999999999995.