Market Watch: SmartRent Inc (SMRT)’s Noteworthy N/A%, Closing at $1.72

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.54 million shares were traded. SMRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.745 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SMRT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.33 and its Current Ratio is at 2.71. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

On August 08, 2024, Cantor Fitzgerald Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $4 to $2.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 21 ’26 when DeRose-Wilson Isaiah bought 25 shares for $1.75 per share.

DeRose-Wilson Isaiah bought 188,647 shares of SMRT for $331,399 on Jan 20 ’26. On Jan 16 ’26, another insider, DeRose-Wilson Isaiah, who serves as the Former Officer of the company, bought 360,000 shares for $1.78 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SMRT now has a Market Capitalization of 325425248 and an Enterprise Value of 231508240. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.531 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.134.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SMRT is 1.81, which has changed by 0.08860755 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SMRT has reached a high of $2.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.53%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.00%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SMRT traded 1.04M shares on average per day over the past three months and 985560 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 189.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 159.37M. Insiders hold about 15.77% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.95% stake in the company. Shares short for SMRT as of 1767139200 were 3299362 with a Short Ratio of 3.18, compared to 1764288000 on 3694560. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3299362 and a Short% of Float of 1.76.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.11 and -$0.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.12. EPS for the following year is -$0.01, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $0.0 and -$0.02.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $36.31M. It ranges from a high estimate of $37.9M to a low estimate of $34.73M. The current estimate, SmartRent Inc’s year-ago sales were $35.37MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $36.42M. There is a high estimate of $37.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $35.35M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SMRT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $153.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $150.58M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $152.14M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $174.88MBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $158.45M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $171.7M and the low estimate is $145.2M.