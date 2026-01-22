Closing Strong: Pomdoctor Ltd. ADR (POM) Ends at $0.3, Down -0.42 from Last Close

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

After finishing at $0.3 in the prior trading day, Pomdoctor Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ: POM) closed at $0.3, down -0.42%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.68 million shares were traded. POM stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3007 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.27.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of POM by taking a closer look at its different ratios.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, POM now has a Market Capitalization of 35210072 and an Enterprise Value of 2268286720. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.183 whereas that against EBITDA is -87.413.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, POM has reached a high of $6.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -86.73%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -90.24%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.11M shares per day over the past 3-months and 356690 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. Shares short for POM as of 1767139200 were 428894 with a Short Ratio of 0.14, compared to 1764288000 on 100493.