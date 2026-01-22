Market Recap: Cronos Group Inc (CRON)’s Positive Momentum%, Closing at $2.61

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

The closing price of Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ: CRON) was $2.61 for the day, up 2.35% from the previous closing price of $2.55. In other words, the price has increased by $2.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.42 million shares were traded. CRON stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.56.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CRON’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 21.28 and its Current Ratio is at 22.45. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Bernstein on November 02, 2022, initiated with a Mkt Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRON now has a Market Capitalization of 999397248 and an Enterprise Value of 226468432. As of this moment, Cronos’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.97, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 30.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.92. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.711 whereas that against EBITDA is -16.623.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CRON is 0.80, which has changed by 0.32124352 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CRON has reached a high of $3.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.89%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.84%.

Shares Statistics:

CRON traded an average of 2.21M shares per day over the past three months and 1289560 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 382.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 198.06M. Insiders hold about 48.27% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.46% stake in the company. Shares short for CRON as of 1767139200 were 4259554 with a Short Ratio of 1.93, compared to 1764288000 on 3551864. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4259554 and a Short% of Float of 2.15.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.0 and -$0.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.01. EPS for the following year is $0.12, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $0.12 and $0.11.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $56.75M to a low estimate of $56.75M. The current estimate, Cronos Group Inc’s year-ago sales were $43.72MFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $65.47M. There is a high estimate of $65.47M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $65.47M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRON’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $197.93M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $184.59M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $191.26M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $169.71MBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $243.12M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $297.58M and the low estimate is $188.66M.