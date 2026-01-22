Daily Progress: GrowGeneration Corp (GRWG) Gain 2.08%, Closing at $1.47

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

In the latest session, GrowGeneration Corp (NASDAQ: GRWG) closed at $1.47 up 2.08% from its previous closing price of $1.44. In other words, the price has increased by $2.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.52 million shares were traded. GRWG stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.565 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.42.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of GrowGeneration Corp’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.44 and its Current Ratio is at 3.81. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

On May 10, 2023, Craig Hallum Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $4.25 to $4.75.

Alliance Global Partners Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on August 05, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $7 to $4.50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 12 ’25 when Lampert Darren sold 70,280 shares for $1.74 per share. The transaction valued at 122,287 led to the insider holds 1,708,242 shares of the business.

Lampert Darren sold 56,540 shares of GRWG for $91,029 on Nov 13 ’25. The CEO now owns 1,651,702 shares after completing the transaction at $1.61 per share. On Nov 13 ’25, another insider, Lampert Darren, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 56,540 shares for $1.61 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GRWG now has a Market Capitalization of 87969864 and an Enterprise Value of 71576864. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.84. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.444 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.023.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GRWG is 2.41, which has changed by -0.0068965554 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GRWG has reached a high of $2.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.60%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.58%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GRWG has traded an average of 650.21K shares per day and 313820 over the past ten days. A total of 59.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.66M. Insiders hold about 8.66% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.73% stake in the company. Shares short for GRWG as of 1767139200 were 1375721 with a Short Ratio of 2.12, compared to 1764288000 on 1363860. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1375721 and a Short% of Float of 2.4899999999999998.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.33 and -$0.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.35. EPS for the following year is -$0.17, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$0.15 and -$0.19.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $40.02M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $40.3M to a low estimate of $39.72M. The current estimate, GrowGeneration Corp’s year-ago sales were $37.44MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $36.84M. There is a high estimate of $36.84M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $36.84M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GRWG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $164.22M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $163.63M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $163.94M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $188.87MBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $170.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $172.3M and the low estimate is $168.7M.

