Market Highlights: Unum Group (UNM) Ends on a High Note at 76.7

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

The price of Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) closed at $76.7 in the last session, up 1.62% from day before closing price of $75.48. In other words, the price has increased by $1.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.98 million shares were traded. UNM stock price reached its highest trading level at $76.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $75.655.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at UNM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wolfe Research on September 16, 2025, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $91.

On March 05, 2025, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $108.

On January 23, 2025, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $91.BMO Capital Markets initiated its Outperform rating on January 23, 2025, with a $91 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 09 ’25 when Rice Walter Lynn JR sold 900 shares for $73.50 per share. The transaction valued at 66,152 led to the insider holds 8,940 shares of the business.

Rice Walter Lynn JR bought 900 shares of UNM for $66,152 on Dec 09 ’25. On Nov 19 ’25, another insider, Zabel Steven Andrew, who serves as the EVP, Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 7,500 shares for $76.38 each. As a result, the insider received 572,865 and left with 113,807 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UNM now has a Market Capitalization of 13063025664 and an Enterprise Value of 13908608000. As of this moment, Unum’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.38. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.19. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.064 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.352.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for UNM is 0.20, which has changed by -0.0010587573 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, UNM has reached a high of $84.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $66.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.47%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -0.14%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, UNM traded on average about 1.41M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1383310 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 168.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 165.66M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.73% stake in the company. Shares short for UNM as of 1767139200 were 2662636 with a Short Ratio of 1.89, compared to 1764288000 on 2770683. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2662636 and a Short% of Float of 2.3800000000000003.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for UNM is 1.76, which was 1.76 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.023317434. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.14. The current Payout Ratio is 16.60% for UNM, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-10-24 with an ex-dividend date of 2026-01-30. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1997-06-03 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 13.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.18, with high estimates of $2.29 and low estimates of $2.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.08 and $8.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.43. EPS for the following year is $9.3, with 13.0 analysts recommending between $10.15 and $8.98.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.29B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.31B to a low estimate of $3.24B. The current estimate, Unum Group’s year-ago sales were $3.25BFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.41B. There is a high estimate of $3.42B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.39B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UNM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.22B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.92BBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.79B and the low estimate is $13.27B.

