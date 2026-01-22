Ratio Revelations: Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSGX)’s Financial Metrics in the Spotlight

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ: DSGX) closed the day trading at $81.82 down -3.29% from the previous closing price of $84.6. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.83 million shares were traded. DSGX stock price reached its highest trading level at $84.9 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $80.84.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DSGX, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 25.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.38. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.83 and its Current Ratio is at 1.83. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

On January 12, 2026, Barclays Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $105.

Raymond James Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on December 04, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $118.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DSGX now has a Market Capitalization of 7035441664 and an Enterprise Value of 6764254720. As of this moment, Descartes’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 46.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 37.33. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.53. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.612 whereas that against EBITDA is 22.963.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DSGX is 0.76, which has changed by -0.29435313 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DSGX has reached a high of $124.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $78.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.15%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -16.58%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DSGX traded about 546.66K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DSGX traded about 586420 shares per day. A total of 85.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 85.68M. Insiders hold about 0.36% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.45% stake in the company. Shares short for DSGX as of 1767139200 were 733343 with a Short Ratio of 1.56, compared to 1764288000 on 807385.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 6.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSGX) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.61, with high estimates of $0.71 and low estimates of $0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.81 and $1.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.29. EPS for the following year is $2.57, with 8.0 analysts recommending between $3.23 and $1.94.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $188.09M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $189.6M to a low estimate of $185M. The current estimate, Descartes Systems Group Inc’s year-ago sales were $167.5MFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $188.45M. There is a high estimate of $193.09M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $185.8M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DSGX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $726M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $721.23M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $724.45M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $651MBased on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $804.27M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $817.2M and the low estimate is $791.8M.