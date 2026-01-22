Financial Analysis: BlackBerry Ltd (BB)’s Ratios Unveil Key Insights

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

As of close of business last night, BlackBerry Ltd’s stock clocked out at $3.8, down -0.78% from its previous closing price of $3.83. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8.03 million shares were traded. BB stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.72.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BB’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.37 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 52.85. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.14 and its Current Ratio is at 2.14. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

On December 20, 2024, TD Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $4.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 06 ’26 when GIAMATTEO JOHN JOSEPH sold 87,723 shares for $3.88 per share. The transaction valued at 340,365 led to the insider holds 818,557 shares of the business.

Foote Tim sold 2,445 shares of BB for $9,487 on Jan 06 ’26. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 59,803 shares after completing the transaction at $3.88 per share. On Jan 02 ’26, another insider, GIAMATTEO JOHN JOSEPH, who serves as the CEO & President, Cybersecurity of the company, sold 231,765 shares for $3.82 each. As a result, the insider received 885,342 and left with 599,251 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BB now has a Market Capitalization of 2242560512 and an Enterprise Value of 2166760704. As of this moment, BlackBerry’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 202.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.052 whereas that against EBITDA is 30.954.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BB is 1.62, which has changed by -0.08153474 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BB has reached a high of $6.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.58%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -6.09%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BB traded 8.89M shares on average per day over the past three months and 8184310 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 590.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 588.30M. Insiders hold about 0.31% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.80% stake in the company. Shares short for BB as of 1767139200 were 24918194 with a Short Ratio of 2.80, compared to 1764288000 on 25201246. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 24918194 and a Short% of Float of 4.2299999999999995.

Earnings Estimates

. The current assessment of BlackBerry Ltd (BB) involves the perspectives of 6.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.16 and $0.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.15. EPS for the following year is $0.16, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $0.19 and $0.14.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $144.55M. It ranges from a high estimate of $146.4M to a low estimate of $142.3M. The current estimate, BlackBerry Ltd’s year-ago sales were $141.7MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $129.83M. There is a high estimate of $133.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $127.12M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $539.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $534.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $537.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $534.9MBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $577.25M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $591M and the low estimate is $567.5M.