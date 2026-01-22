Metric Deep Dive: Understanding C3.ai Inc (AI) Through its Ratios

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

After finishing at $12.49 in the prior trading day, C3.ai Inc (NYSE: AI) closed at $12.62, up 1.04%. In other words, the price has increased by $1.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.91 million shares were traded. AI stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.885 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.27.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.47 and its Current Ratio is at 6.47. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

On August 12, 2025, Northland Capital Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $17.

DA Davidson Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on August 11, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $13.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 13 ’26 when SIEBEL THOMAS M sold 309,589 shares for $13.52 per share. The transaction valued at 4,185,643 led to the insider holds 632,256 shares of the business.

SIEBEL THOMAS M sold 212,586 shares of AI for $2,874,163 on Jan 13 ’26. The Executive Chairman now owns 722,362 shares after completing the transaction at $13.52 per share. On Dec 31 ’25, another insider, Ehikian Stephen Bradley, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 234,918 shares for $13.56 each. As a result, the insider received 3,185,488 and left with 924,074 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AI now has a Market Capitalization of 1776306432 and an Enterprise Value of 1162751360. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.295 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.903.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AI is 1.98, which has changed by -0.6330787 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AI has reached a high of $35.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -11.34%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -35.08%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.92M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6225770 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 136.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 129.02M. Insiders hold about 8.33% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.51% stake in the company. Shares short for AI as of 1767139200 were 39448219 with a Short Ratio of 6.66, compared to 1764288000 on 38418971. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 39448219 and a Short% of Float of 30.75.

Earnings Estimates

C3.ai Inc (AI) is currently under the scrutiny of 14.0 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.29, with high estimates of -$0.25 and low estimates of -$0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.15 and -$1.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.2. EPS for the following year is -$0.95, with 14.0 analysts recommending between -$0.49 and -$1.45.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $75.91M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $76.81M to a low estimate of $75M. The current estimate, C3.ai Inc’s year-ago sales were $98.78MFor the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $78.14M. There is a high estimate of $80.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $75M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $302.56M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $296.01M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $299.38M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $389.06MBased on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $332.04M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $364.92M and the low estimate is $314.97M.