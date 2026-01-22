Financial Snapshot: Analyzing Fortinet Inc (FTNT)’s Key Ratio Metrics

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

The closing price of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT) was $75.75 for the day, up 0.38% from the previous closing price of $75.46. In other words, the price has increased by $0.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6.27 million shares were traded. FTNT stock price reached its highest trading level at $76.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $74.71.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FTNT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.04 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.77. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.94 and its Current Ratio is at 1.03. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.68.

On November 12, 2025, Daiwa Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $86.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Equal-Weight to Underweight on September 02, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $67.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 03 ’25 when Xie Ken sold 158,485 shares for $86.51 per share. The transaction valued at 13,710,381 led to the insider holds 51,391,879 shares of the business.

Ohlgart Christiane sold 110 shares of FTNT for $9,515 on Nov 04 ’25. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 6,724 shares after completing the transaction at $86.50 per share. On Nov 03 ’25, another insider, Xie Michael, who serves as the VP, ENGINEERING & CTO of the company, sold 3,546 shares for $86.53 each. As a result, the insider received 306,825 and left with 10,492,018 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FTNT now has a Market Capitalization of 58044653568 and an Enterprise Value of 54296743936. As of this moment, Fortinet’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.84. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 76.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.284 whereas that against EBITDA is 25.013.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FTNT is 1.07, which has changed by -0.22565418 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FTNT has reached a high of $114.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $70.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.88%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -15.82%.

Shares Statistics:

FTNT traded an average of 5.71M shares per day over the past three months and 6571070 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 742.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 614.49M. Insiders hold about 17.37% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.93% stake in the company. Shares short for FTNT as of 1767139200 were 20930180 with a Short Ratio of 3.67, compared to 1764288000 on 22715240. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20930180 and a Short% of Float of 3.4099999999999997.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Fortinet Inc (FTNT) is currently in the spotlight, with 39.0 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.65, with high estimates of $0.7 and low estimates of $0.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.75 and $2.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.69. EPS for the following year is $2.93, with 42.0 analysts recommending between $3.18 and $2.76.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 37 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.89B to a low estimate of $1.85B. The current estimate, Fortinet Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.66BFor the next quarter, 37 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.72B. There is a high estimate of $1.75B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.7B.

A total of 40 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FTNT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.79B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.75B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.96BBased on 41 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.71B and the low estimate is $7.27B.