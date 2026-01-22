Ratio Examination: PTL Ltd (PTLE)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

In the latest session, PTL Ltd (NASDAQ: PTLE) closed at $0.11 down -2.71% from its previous closing price of $0.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.45 million shares were traded. PTLE stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1137 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1053.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of PTL Ltd’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.94 and its Current Ratio is at 2.94. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PTLE now has a Market Capitalization of 10479907 and an Enterprise Value of 1361000. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.015.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PTLE is -0.75, which has changed by -0.9659509 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PTLE has reached a high of $3.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -24.98%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -74.06%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PTLE has traded an average of 14.40M shares per day and 17341240 over the past ten days. A total of 97.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 86.24M. Insiders hold about 11.54% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.27% stake in the company. Shares short for PTLE as of 1767139200 were 338860 with a Short Ratio of 0.02, compared to 1764288000 on 640730. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 338860 and a Short% of Float of 0.44999999999999996.