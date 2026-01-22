Insider’s View: Deciphering SL Green Realty Corp (SLG)’s Financial Health Through Ratios

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

The price of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE: SLG) closed at $47.16 in the last session, up 0.21% from day before closing price of $47.06. In other words, the price has increased by $0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.31 million shares were traded. SLG stock price reached its highest trading level at $47.6795 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $46.72.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SLG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.02 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 98.44. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.29 and its Current Ratio is at 2.29. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.48.

On October 13, 2025, Ladenburg Thalmann started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $63.

Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on September 12, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $70.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 23 ’25 when HOLLIDAY MARC sold 22,223 shares for $44.40 per share. The transaction valued at 986,701 led to the insider holds 9,698 shares of the business.

LEVINE ANDREW S sold 1,493 shares of SLG for $67,588 on Dec 22 ’25. The CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER & GC now owns 7,045 shares after completing the transaction at $45.27 per share. On Dec 23 ’25, another insider, HOLLIDAY MARC, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 22,223 shares for $30.90 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SLG now has a Market Capitalization of 3578295808 and an Enterprise Value of 9966436352. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 15.059 whereas that against EBITDA is 67.439.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SLG is 1.62, which has changed by -0.284585 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SLG has reached a high of $68.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.67%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -13.90%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SLG traded on average about 1.26M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1085060 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 71.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 70.97M. Insiders hold about 6.47% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.35% stake in the company. Shares short for SLG as of 1767139200 were 9021479 with a Short Ratio of 7.15, compared to 1764288000 on 7192346. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9021479 and a Short% of Float of 18.7.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for SLG is 2.84, which was 3.075 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.06534211. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.8. The current Payout Ratio is 3826.34% for SLG, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-11-28 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-28. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2022-01-24 when the company split stock in a 97:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for SL Green Realty Corp (SLG) is a result of the insights provided by 1.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.94, with high estimates of -$0.94 and low estimates of -$0.94.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.59 and -$1.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.97. EPS for the following year is -$2.71, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$2.22 and -$3.21.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $162.73M. It ranges from a high estimate of $169.83M to a low estimate of $157M. The current estimate, SL Green Realty Corp’s year-ago sales were $156.93MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $172.35M. There is a high estimate of $175.54M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $169.15M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SLG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $806.83M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $654.06M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $696.42M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $606MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $685.89M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $804.19M and the low estimate is $621.08M.