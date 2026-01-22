Investor’s Toolkit: Key Ratios for Assessing Vera Therapeutics Inc (VERA)’s Performance

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

Vera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VERA) closed the day trading at $45.77 up 2.10% from the previous closing price of $44.83. In other words, the price has increased by $2.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.29 million shares were traded. VERA stock price reached its highest trading level at $46.3 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $44.675.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VERA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.09 and its Current Ratio is at 12.09. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on October 16, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $48.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 ’25 when Turner William D. sold 10,000 shares for $50.08 per share. The transaction valued at 500,767 led to the insider holds 22,500 shares of the business.

ENRIGHT PATRICK G bought 5,882 shares of VERA for $249,985 on Dec 11 ’25. The Director now owns 5,882 shares after completing the transaction at $42.50 per share. On Dec 15 ’25, another insider, WILLIAM TURNER, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $49.80 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VERA now has a Market Capitalization of 3249069824 and an Enterprise Value of 2505814528.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VERA is 1.18, which has changed by 0.31504846 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VERA has reached a high of $56.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.08%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 60.78%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VERA traded about 1.55M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VERA traded about 1193640 shares per day. A total of 63.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.80M. Insiders hold about 21.79% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.83% stake in the company. Shares short for VERA as of 1767139200 were 8459021 with a Short Ratio of 5.46, compared to 1764288000 on 10818660. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8459021 and a Short% of Float of 13.520001.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 8.0 analysts analyze and rate. The current performance of Vera Therapeutics Inc (VERA) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.23, with high estimates of -$0.98 and low estimates of -$1.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.86 and -$4.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.44. EPS for the following year is -$4.52, with 8.0 analysts recommending between -$3.18 and -$6.05.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $36.71M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $69.4M and the low estimate is $13M.