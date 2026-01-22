Financial Metrics Check: Rigetti Computing Inc (RGTI)’s Ratios for Trailing Twelve Months

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Rigetti Computing Inc’s stock clocked out at $23.67, down -5.28% from its previous closing price of $24.99. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 47.99 million shares were traded. RGTI stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.2698 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.41.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RGTI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 39.22 and its Current Ratio is at 39.22. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Rosenblatt on January 15, 2026, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.

On December 17, 2025, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $35.

On December 16, 2025, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $30.Jefferies initiated its Hold rating on December 16, 2025, with a $30 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 02 ’26 when Fitzgerald Alissa sold 59,316 shares for $22.41 per share. The transaction valued at 1,329,378 led to the insider holds 34,675 shares of the business.

Fitzgerald Alissa bought 59,316 shares of RGTI for $1,313,849 on Jan 02 ’26. On Dec 09 ’25, another insider, Clifton Michael S., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 150,000 shares for $27.34 each. As a result, the insider received 4,100,805 and left with 503,766 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RGTI now has a Market Capitalization of 7811717120 and an Enterprise Value of 7372331520. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1042.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 20.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 983.765 whereas that against EBITDA is -100.978.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RGTI is 1.71, which has changed by 0.8552339 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RGTI has reached a high of $58.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.27%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.75%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RGTI traded 46.65M shares on average per day over the past three months and 32536430 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 325.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 323.42M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.79% stake in the company. Shares short for RGTI as of 1767139200 were 45137082 with a Short Ratio of 0.97, compared to 1764288000 on 43486662. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 45137082 and a Short% of Float of 13.74.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Rigetti Computing Inc (RGTI) is currently attracting attention from 6.0 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.06 and -$0.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.14. EPS for the following year is -$0.15, with 6.0 analysts recommending between -$0.12 and -$0.2.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $2.33M. It ranges from a high estimate of $3M to a low estimate of $2M. The current estimate, Rigetti Computing Inc’s year-ago sales were $2.27MFor the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.98M. There is a high estimate of $5.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RGTI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.22M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.61M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.79MBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.38M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $23.5M and the low estimate is $17M.