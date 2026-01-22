Balance Sheet Breakdown: Rocket Companies Inc (RKT)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Nora Barnes

Earnings

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

After finishing at $22.05 in the prior trading day, Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE: RKT) closed at $21.22, down -3.76%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 32.61 million shares were traded. RKT stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.92.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RKT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.33 and its Current Ratio is at 1.33. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.12.

On December 19, 2025, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.

On November 13, 2025, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $25.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on November 13, 2025, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 12 ’26 when Rizik Matthew sold 2,500 shares for $22.99 per share. The transaction valued at 57,486 led to the insider holds 1,038,536 shares of the business.

Rizik Matthew sold 2,500 shares of RKT for $56,944 on Jan 09 ’26. The Director now owns 1,041,036 shares after completing the transaction at $22.78 per share. On Jan 08 ’26, another insider, Rizik Matthew, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,500 shares for $21.29 each. As a result, the insider received 53,213 and left with 1,043,536 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RKT now has a Market Capitalization of 59753181184 and an Enterprise Value of 75843043328. As of this moment, Rocket’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 267.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.81. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.435 whereas that against EBITDA is 72.08.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RKT is 2.28, which has changed by 0.85294116 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RKT has reached a high of $24.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.09%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.18%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 32.64M shares per day over the past 3-months and 37015030 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 2.82B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 840.76M. Insiders hold about 70.14% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.75% stake in the company. Shares short for RKT as of 1767139200 were 43455224 with a Short Ratio of 1.33, compared to 1764288000 on 43205327. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 43455224 and a Short% of Float of 4.5100003.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of Rocket Companies Inc (RKT) is underway, with the input of 11.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.27 and $0.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.23. EPS for the following year is $0.84, with 13.0 analysts recommending between $1.05 and $0.66.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $2.24B in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.52B to a low estimate of $1.96B. The current estimate, Rocket Companies Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.19BFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.28B. There is a high estimate of $2.39B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.23B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RKT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.78B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.59B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.9BBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.62B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.48B and the low estimate is $9.72B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.