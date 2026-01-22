Balance Sheet Breakdown: Rocket Companies Inc (RKT)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

After finishing at $22.05 in the prior trading day, Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE: RKT) closed at $21.22, down -3.76%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 32.61 million shares were traded. RKT stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.92.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RKT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.33 and its Current Ratio is at 1.33. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.12.

On December 19, 2025, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.

On November 13, 2025, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $25.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on November 13, 2025, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 12 ’26 when Rizik Matthew sold 2,500 shares for $22.99 per share. The transaction valued at 57,486 led to the insider holds 1,038,536 shares of the business.

Rizik Matthew sold 2,500 shares of RKT for $56,944 on Jan 09 ’26. The Director now owns 1,041,036 shares after completing the transaction at $22.78 per share. On Jan 08 ’26, another insider, Rizik Matthew, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,500 shares for $21.29 each. As a result, the insider received 53,213 and left with 1,043,536 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RKT now has a Market Capitalization of 59753181184 and an Enterprise Value of 75843043328. As of this moment, Rocket’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 267.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.81. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.435 whereas that against EBITDA is 72.08.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RKT is 2.28, which has changed by 0.85294116 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RKT has reached a high of $24.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.09%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.18%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 32.64M shares per day over the past 3-months and 37015030 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 2.82B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 840.76M. Insiders hold about 70.14% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.75% stake in the company. Shares short for RKT as of 1767139200 were 43455224 with a Short Ratio of 1.33, compared to 1764288000 on 43205327. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 43455224 and a Short% of Float of 4.5100003.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of Rocket Companies Inc (RKT) is underway, with the input of 11.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.27 and $0.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.23. EPS for the following year is $0.84, with 13.0 analysts recommending between $1.05 and $0.66.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $2.24B in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.52B to a low estimate of $1.96B. The current estimate, Rocket Companies Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.19BFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.28B. There is a high estimate of $2.39B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.23B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RKT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.78B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.59B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.9BBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.62B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.48B and the low estimate is $9.72B.