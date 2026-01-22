Analytical Lens: Exploring Columbia Sportswear Co (COLM)’s Financial Story Through Ratios

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

The closing price of Columbia Sportswear Co (NASDAQ: COLM) was $53.54 for the day, up 2.63% from the previous closing price of $52.17. In other words, the price has increased by $2.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.68 million shares were traded. COLM stock price reached its highest trading level at $54.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $52.365.

Ratios:

Our analysis of COLM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.22 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.02. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.95. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, BTIG Research on October 15, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $75.

On April 28, 2025, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $64.Barclays initiated its Equal Weight rating on April 28, 2025, with a $64 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 26 ’25 when Kulok Lisa sold 5,262 shares for $54.62 per share. The transaction valued at 287,410 led to the insider holds 5,772 shares of the business.

LISA A KULOK bought 5,262 shares of COLM for $287,388 on Nov 26 ’25. On Nov 13 ’25, another insider, Bragdon Peter J, who serves as the President of the company, bought 300 shares for $54.40 each. As a result, the insider paid 16,320 and bolstered with 26,223 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, COLM now has a Market Capitalization of 2932389376 and an Enterprise Value of 3129495296. As of this moment, Columbia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.914 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.013.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for COLM is 0.91, which has changed by -0.41722518 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, COLM has reached a high of $92.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $47.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.81%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -6.89%.

Shares Statistics:

COLM traded an average of 611.19K shares per day over the past three months and 462050 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 54.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.76M. Insiders hold about 54.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.41% stake in the company. Shares short for COLM as of 1767139200 were 2968057 with a Short Ratio of 4.86, compared to 1764288000 on 3333078. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2968057 and a Short% of Float of 10.7700005.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.2, COLM has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.023001727. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.39. The current Payout Ratio is 31.44% for COLM, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-11-20 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-20. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2014-09-29 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

. The current market rating for Columbia Sportswear Co (COLM) reflects the collective analysis of 9.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.59, with high estimates of $0.76 and low estimates of $0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.31 and $2.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.03. EPS for the following year is $2.99, with 9.0 analysts recommending between $3.37 and $2.2.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.04B to a low estimate of $1.02B. The current estimate, Columbia Sportswear Co’s year-ago sales were $1.1BFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $789.92M. There is a high estimate of $801.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $780.5M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COLM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.37BBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.48B and the low estimate is $3.35B.