Stock Surge: QXO Inc (QXO) Closes at $23.47, Marking a -0.21 Increase/Decrease

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

In the latest session, QXO Inc (NYSE: QXO) closed at $23.47 down -0.21% from its previous closing price of $23.52. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9.95 million shares were traded. QXO stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.03.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of QXO Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.17 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 210.01. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.24 and its Current Ratio is at 3.06. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Loop Capital on December 12, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $31.

On October 21, 2025, Vertical Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.

On October 01, 2025, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $28.KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated its Overweight rating on October 01, 2025, with a $28 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, QXO now has a Market Capitalization of 16574344192 and an Enterprise Value of 18532182016. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.974 whereas that against EBITDA is 52.486.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for QXO is 2.49, which has changed by 0.68240345 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, QXO has reached a high of $26.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.31%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.29%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, QXO has traded an average of 8.05M shares per day and 11022500 over the past ten days. A total of 674.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 654.56M. Insiders hold about 7.31% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.27% stake in the company. Shares short for QXO as of 1767139200 were 69343215 with a Short Ratio of 8.62, compared to 1764288000 on 67434612. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 69343215 and a Short% of Float of 22.790001.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of QXO Inc (QXO) is currently being evaluated by 12.0 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.32 and $0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.26. EPS for the following year is $0.39, with 14.0 analysts recommending between $0.53 and $0.22.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.19B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.19B to a low estimate of $2.19B. The current estimate, QXO Inc’s year-ago sales were $14.74MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.95B. There is a high estimate of $2.16B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.75B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QXO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.84B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.84B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.84B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $56.87MBased on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.28B and the low estimate is $10.02B.