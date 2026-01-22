Market Momentum Report: Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (TEVA)’s Positive Close at 31.41

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

The price of Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (NYSE: TEVA) closed at $31.41 in the last session, up 0.16% from day before closing price of $31.36. In other words, the price has increased by $0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6.76 million shares were traded. TEVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.7916 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.215.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TEVA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.35 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 143.41. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.82 and its Current Ratio is at 1.11. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on December 09, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $35.

On December 05, 2025, Scotiabank started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Outperform rating and target price of $35.

On June 06, 2025, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $24.Goldman initiated its Buy rating on June 06, 2025, with a $24 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 ’25 when Weiss Amir sold 12,300 shares for $30.20 per share. The transaction valued at 371,504 led to the insider holds 5,650 shares of the business.

MIGNONE ROBERTO sold 77,400 shares of TEVA for $2,340,646 on Dec 16 ’25. The Director now owns 367,600 shares after completing the transaction at $30.24 per share. On Dec 12 ’25, another insider, Bridger Management, LLC (1), who serves as the Shareholder of the company, bought 150,000 shares for $30.18 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TEVA now has a Market Capitalization of 36036145152 and an Enterprise Value of 50928144384. As of this moment, Teva-‘s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 51.30, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.40. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.036 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.088.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TEVA is 0.70, which has changed by 0.4391923 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TEVA has reached a high of $33.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.49%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 54.29%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TEVA traded on average about 11.05M shares per day over the past 3-months and 10509320 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.15B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.14B. Insiders hold about 0.16% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.69% stake in the company. Shares short for TEVA as of 1767139200 were 32862069 with a Short Ratio of 2.97, compared to 1764288000 on 45620941. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 32862069 and a Short% of Float of 2.8800000999999997.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (TEVA) is the result of assessments by 9.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.6, with high estimates of $0.66 and low estimates of $0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.77 and $2.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.63. EPS for the following year is $2.77, with 13.0 analysts recommending between $2.94 and $2.53.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $4.32B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.52B to a low estimate of $4.14B. The current estimate, Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR’s year-ago sales were $4.23BFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.99B. There is a high estimate of $4.04B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.95B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TEVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.68B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.54BBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.89B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.98B and the low estimate is $16.83B.

