Closing Figures Unveiled: Tecogen Inc (TGEN) Drop -2.95, Closes at $4.6

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

Tecogen Inc (AMEX: TGEN) closed the day trading at $4.6 down -2.95% from the previous closing price of $4.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.56 million shares were traded. TGEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.9533 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.4405.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TGEN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.91 and its Current Ratio is at 2.71. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Roth Capital on August 18, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 ’25 when Lafaille Stephen bought 400 shares for $2.50 per share. The transaction valued at 1,000 led to the insider holds 400 shares of the business.

Lafaille Stephen sold 25,000 shares of TGEN for $149,500 on Jun 06 ’25. The VP of Business Development now owns 400 shares after completing the transaction at $5.98 per share. On Jun 04 ’25, another insider, Lafaille Stephen, who serves as the VP of Business Development of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $5.00 each. As a result, the insider received 75,000 and left with 400 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TGEN now has a Market Capitalization of 137293808 and an Enterprise Value of 124741936. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.482 whereas that against EBITDA is -29.189.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TGEN is 1.33, which has changed by 0.4298643 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TGEN has reached a high of $12.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -22.46%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -29.17%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TGEN traded about 697.90K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TGEN traded about 979630 shares per day. A total of 29.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.16M. Insiders hold about 39.14% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.18% stake in the company. Shares short for TGEN as of 1767139200 were 1380943 with a Short Ratio of 1.98, compared to 1764288000 on 2096647. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1380943 and a Short% of Float of 6.4799999999999995.