Market Watch Highlights: Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) Ends on an% Downturn Note at 85.16

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Boyd Gaming Corp’s stock clocked out at $85.16, down -0.62% from its previous closing price of $85.69. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.9 million shares were traded. BYD stock price reached its highest trading level at $86.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $84.61.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BYD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.13. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.49 and its Current Ratio is at 0.51. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.96 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.92.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on November 21, 2025, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $86.

On November 18, 2025, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $85.

Susquehanna Downgraded its Positive to Neutral on July 11, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $86.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 07 ’25 when BOYD WILLIAM R sold 20,000 shares for $80.36 per share. The transaction valued at 1,607,200 led to the insider holds 1,960,447 shares of the business.

BOYD WILLIAM R bought 20,000 shares of BYD for $1,607,316 on Nov 07 ’25. On Sep 04 ’25, another insider, JOHNSON MARIANNE BOYD, who serves as the Executive Chairman of the company, sold 100,000 shares for $86.62 each. As a result, the insider received 8,662,000 and left with 1,704,379 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BYD now has a Market Capitalization of 6828487680 and an Enterprise Value of 8901655552. As of this moment, Boyd’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.89. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.187 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.239.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BYD is 1.24, which has changed by 0.13571906 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BYD has reached a high of $89.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $58.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.45%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.34%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BYD traded 890.00K shares on average per day over the past three months and 733060 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 78.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.36M. Insiders hold about 30.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.26% stake in the company. Shares short for BYD as of 1767139200 were 3047112 with a Short Ratio of 3.42, compared to 1764288000 on 2628781. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3047112 and a Short% of Float of 5.050000000000001.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.71, BYD has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.72. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.008285681. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.1.

Earnings Estimates

The performance of Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 14.0 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.83, with high estimates of $1.99 and low estimates of $1.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.41 and $6.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.08. EPS for the following year is $7.82, with 15.0 analysts recommending between $8.6 and $5.88.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 14 analysts expect revenue to total $1.02B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.06B to a low estimate of $873M. The current estimate, Boyd Gaming Corp’s year-ago sales were $1.04BFor the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $981.58M. There is a high estimate of $1.04B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $853.8M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BYD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.93BBased on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.29B and the low estimate is $3.5B.