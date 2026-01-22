LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (LX)’s Day in Review: Closing at 2.96, Down by -0.34

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

After finishing at $2.97 in the prior trading day, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: LX) closed at $2.96, down -0.34%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.36 million shares were traded. LX stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.95.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 26 ’25 when Lu Yong bought 651,250 shares for $3.42 per share.

Lu Yong bought 50,000 shares of LX for $287,000 on Sep 19 ’25. On Jun 20 ’25, another insider, Lu Yong, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 150,000 shares for $7.06 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LX now has a Market Capitalization of 498059968 and an Enterprise Value of 3585553408. As of this moment, LexinFintech’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.39. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.26 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.728.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LX is 0.79, which has changed by -0.5486322 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LX has reached a high of $11.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -12.72%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -49.09%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.21M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1938210 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 132.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 132.59M. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.37% stake in the company. Shares short for LX as of 1767139200 were 7005363 with a Short Ratio of 2.18, compared to 1764288000 on 7638114. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7005363 and a Short% of Float of 6.41.