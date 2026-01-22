LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (LX)’s Day in Review: Closing at 2.96, Down by -0.34

Ulysses Smith

Business

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

After finishing at $2.97 in the prior trading day, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: LX) closed at $2.96, down -0.34%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.36 million shares were traded. LX stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.95.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 26 ’25 when Lu Yong bought 651,250 shares for $3.42 per share.

Lu Yong bought 50,000 shares of LX for $287,000 on Sep 19 ’25. On Jun 20 ’25, another insider, Lu Yong, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 150,000 shares for $7.06 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LX now has a Market Capitalization of 498059968 and an Enterprise Value of 3585553408. As of this moment, LexinFintech’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.39. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.26 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.728.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LX is 0.79, which has changed by -0.5486322 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LX has reached a high of $11.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -12.72%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -49.09%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.21M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1938210 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 132.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 132.59M. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.37% stake in the company. Shares short for LX as of 1767139200 were 7005363 with a Short Ratio of 2.18, compared to 1764288000 on 7638114. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7005363 and a Short% of Float of 6.41.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.