Investor’s Delight: Pitney Bowes, Inc (PBI) Closes Strong at 10.19, Up 2.00

The closing price of Pitney Bowes, Inc (NYSE: PBI) was $10.19 for the day, up 2.00% from the previous closing price of $9.99. In other words, the price has increased by $2.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.82 million shares were traded. PBI stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.03.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PBI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.88 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.63. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.76 and its Current Ratio is at 0.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on December 12, 2025, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $11.

On December 03, 2025, Citizens JMP started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Outperform rating and target price of $13.

On November 03, 2025, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $11.Goldman initiated its Neutral rating on November 03, 2025, with a $11 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 25 ’25 when Rosenthal Brent D bought 2,000 shares for $10.00 per share. The transaction valued at 20,002 led to the insider holds 5,000 shares of the business.

Brimm Peter C bought 12,500 shares of PBI for $126,995 on Oct 31 ’25. The Director now owns 12,500 shares after completing the transaction at $10.16 per share. On Sep 03 ’25, another insider, Rosenthal Brent D, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $11.97 each. As a result, the insider paid 35,910 and bolstered with 3,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PBI now has a Market Capitalization of 1753933184 and an Enterprise Value of 3529190144. As of this moment, Pitney’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.70, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.38. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.85. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.828 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.709.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PBI is 1.41, which has changed by 0.21237862 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PBI has reached a high of $13.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.36%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -3.00%.

Shares Statistics:

PBI traded an average of 2.73M shares per day over the past three months and 1773230 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 162.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 159.01M. Insiders hold about 1.18% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.39% stake in the company. Shares short for PBI as of 1767139200 were 19133407 with a Short Ratio of 7.02, compared to 1764288000 on 19498915. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19133407 and a Short% of Float of 15.529999.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.26, PBI has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.30. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.026026025. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.85. The current Payout Ratio is 356.51% for PBI, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-11-10 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-10. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1998-01-20 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of Pitney Bowes, Inc (PBI) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 4.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.37, with high estimates of $0.4 and low estimates of $0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.39 and $1.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.32. EPS for the following year is $1.45, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $1.54 and $1.38.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $488M to a low estimate of $469.83M. The current estimate, Pitney Bowes, Inc’s year-ago sales were $516.12MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $467.34M. There is a high estimate of $477.44M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $454.06M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PBI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.9B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.88B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.9B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.03BBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.87B and the low estimate is $1.82B.