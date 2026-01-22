Market Insight: Snow Lake Resources Ltd (LITM)’s Notable Drop%, Closing at $3.4

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

In the latest session, Snow Lake Resources Ltd (NASDAQ: LITM) closed at $3.4 down -2.86% from its previous closing price of $3.5. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.86 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.54 million shares were traded. LITM stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.615 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.28.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Snow Lake Resources Ltd’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.69 and its Current Ratio is at 2.69. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LITM now has a Market Capitalization of 61289320 and an Enterprise Value of 10253881.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LITM is 0.51, which has changed by -0.8063088 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LITM has reached a high of $22.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.49%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -14.80%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LITM has traded an average of 717.30K shares per day and 384560 over the past ten days. A total of 15.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.47M. Insiders hold about 6.58% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.31% stake in the company. Shares short for LITM as of 1767139200 were 600303 with a Short Ratio of 0.84, compared to 1764288000 on 594349. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 600303 and a Short% of Float of 3.35.

Earnings Estimates

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.59 and -$1.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.59.