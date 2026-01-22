Market Recap Check: Brinker International, Inc (EAT)’s Positive Finish at 160.9, Up/Down 0.73

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

The price of Brinker International, Inc (NYSE: EAT) closed at $160.9 in the last session, up 0.73% from day before closing price of $159.73. In other words, the price has increased by $0.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.08 million shares were traded. EAT stock price reached its highest trading level at $164.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $159.375.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EAT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 212.77 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.22. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.35. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.88.

On January 20, 2026, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight but kept the price unchanged to $200.

On January 20, 2026, TD Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $192.TD Cowen initiated its Buy rating on January 20, 2026, with a $192 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 25 ’25 when Ranade Prashant sold 637 shares for $152.70 per share. The transaction valued at 97,270 led to the insider holds 10,160 shares of the business.

Ranade Prashant bought 637 shares of EAT for $97,270 on Nov 25 ’25. On Nov 12 ’25, another insider, Katzman James C, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 428 shares for $112.83 each. As a result, the insider received 48,291 and left with 28,865 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EAT now has a Market Capitalization of 7148982272 and an Enterprise Value of 8935982080. As of this moment, Brinker’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.41. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 20.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.597 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.194.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EAT is 1.34, which has changed by 0.033717275 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EAT has reached a high of $192.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $100.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.32%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.22%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EAT traded on average about 1.49M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1001750 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 44.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.79M. Insiders hold about 1.44% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 112.58% stake in the company. Shares short for EAT as of 1767139200 were 4524402 with a Short Ratio of 3.04, compared to 1764288000 on 5676860. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4524402 and a Short% of Float of 14.01.

Dividends & Splits

The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.47. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for EAT, which recently paid a dividend on 2020-03-05 with an ex-dividend date of 2020-03-05. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2006-12-01 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of Brinker International, Inc (EAT) is currently in progress, with 20.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.92, with high estimates of $3.08 and low estimates of $2.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.97 and $9.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.4. EPS for the following year is $12.02, with 19.0 analysts recommending between $12.84 and $11.37.

Revenue Estimates

According to 17 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.41B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.43B to a low estimate of $1.38B. The current estimate, Brinker International, Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.36BFor the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.47B. There is a high estimate of $1.5B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.45B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EAT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.82B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.75B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.38BBased on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.18B and the low estimate is $5.93B.