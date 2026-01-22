Market Recap Check: Brinker International, Inc (EAT)’s Positive Finish at 160.9, Up/Down 0.73

Kiel Thompson

Technology

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

The price of Brinker International, Inc (NYSE: EAT) closed at $160.9 in the last session, up 0.73% from day before closing price of $159.73. In other words, the price has increased by $0.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.08 million shares were traded. EAT stock price reached its highest trading level at $164.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $159.375.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EAT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 212.77 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.22. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.35. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.88.

On January 20, 2026, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight but kept the price unchanged to $200.

On January 20, 2026, TD Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $192.TD Cowen initiated its Buy rating on January 20, 2026, with a $192 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 25 ’25 when Ranade Prashant sold 637 shares for $152.70 per share. The transaction valued at 97,270 led to the insider holds 10,160 shares of the business.

Ranade Prashant bought 637 shares of EAT for $97,270 on Nov 25 ’25. On Nov 12 ’25, another insider, Katzman James C, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 428 shares for $112.83 each. As a result, the insider received 48,291 and left with 28,865 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EAT now has a Market Capitalization of 7148982272 and an Enterprise Value of 8935982080. As of this moment, Brinker’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.41. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 20.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.597 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.194.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EAT is 1.34, which has changed by 0.033717275 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EAT has reached a high of $192.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $100.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.32%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.22%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EAT traded on average about 1.49M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1001750 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 44.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.79M. Insiders hold about 1.44% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 112.58% stake in the company. Shares short for EAT as of 1767139200 were 4524402 with a Short Ratio of 3.04, compared to 1764288000 on 5676860. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4524402 and a Short% of Float of 14.01.

Dividends & Splits

The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.47. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for EAT, which recently paid a dividend on 2020-03-05 with an ex-dividend date of 2020-03-05. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2006-12-01 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of Brinker International, Inc (EAT) is currently in progress, with 20.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.92, with high estimates of $3.08 and low estimates of $2.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.97 and $9.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.4. EPS for the following year is $12.02, with 19.0 analysts recommending between $12.84 and $11.37.

Revenue Estimates

According to 17 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.41B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.43B to a low estimate of $1.38B. The current estimate, Brinker International, Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.36BFor the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.47B. There is a high estimate of $1.5B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.45B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EAT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.82B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.75B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.38BBased on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.18B and the low estimate is $5.93B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.