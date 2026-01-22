Trading Day Triumph: E.W. Scripps Co (SSP) Ends at $3.42, a -2.84 Surge/Plunge

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

E.W. Scripps Co (NASDAQ: SSP) closed the day trading at $3.42 down -2.84% from the previous closing price of $3.52. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.7 million shares were traded. SSP stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.33.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SSP, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.56 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.49. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.61 and its Current Ratio is at 1.61. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on November 09, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $11 from $20 previously.

The Benchmark Company reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on November 11, 2019, while the target price for the stock was revised from $25 to $24.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SSP now has a Market Capitalization of 303703296 and an Enterprise Value of 3454368256. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.49 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.578.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SSP is 0.64, which has changed by 1.0006843 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SSP has reached a high of $4.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -14.76%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.66%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SSP traded about 1.20M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SSP traded about 470760 shares per day. A total of 76.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.86M. Insiders hold about 28.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.31% stake in the company. Shares short for SSP as of 1767139200 were 3060126 with a Short Ratio of 2.54, compared to 1764288000 on 3185808. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3060126 and a Short% of Float of 7.62.

Dividends & Splits

The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 9.44. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for SSP, which recently paid a dividend on 2020-12-14 with an ex-dividend date of 2020-12-14. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2025-12-08 when the company split stock in a 133:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of E.W. Scripps Co (SSP) is currently being evaluated by a team of 5.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.36, with high estimates of -$0.32 and low estimates of -$0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.89 and -$1.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.42. EPS for the following year is $0.48, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $1.03 and -$0.34.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $550.82M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $559.2M to a low estimate of $545M. The current estimate, E.W. Scripps Co’s year-ago sales were $728.38MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $529.25M. There is a high estimate of $533.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $525.1M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SSP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.51BBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.38B and the low estimate is $2.29B.

