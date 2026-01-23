Balance Sheet Dive: Accenture plc (ACN)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Kevin Freeman

Business

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

After finishing at $280.72 in the prior trading day, Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) closed at $285.09, up 1.56%. In other words, the price has increased by $1.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.34 million shares were traded. ACN stock price reached its highest trading level at $289.0 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $283.39.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ACN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.17 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.24. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.41 and its Current Ratio is at 1.41. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Berenberg on January 22, 2026, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $313.

On January 06, 2026, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $317.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Equal-Weight to Overweight on December 16, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $320.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 20 ’26 when Clifford Katherine Lee sold 681 shares for $280.63 per share. The transaction valued at 191,108 led to the insider holds 6,788 shares of the business.

Clifford Katherine Lee bought 681 shares of ACN for $192,341 on Jan 20 ’26. On Jan 14 ’26, another insider, Macchi Mauro, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer-EMEA of the company, sold 500 shares for $280.00 each. As a result, the insider received 140,000 and left with 7,123 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACN now has a Market Capitalization of 176795385856 and an Enterprise Value of 175019261952. As of this moment, Accenture’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.09. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.475 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.049.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ACN is 1.24, which has changed by -0.22540766 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ACN has reached a high of $398.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $229.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.50%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.60%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.94M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4817330 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 635.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 633.31M. Insiders hold about 0.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.17% stake in the company. Shares short for ACN as of 1767139200 were 11334416 with a Short Ratio of 2.87, compared to 1764288000 on 14028640. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11334416 and a Short% of Float of 2.0599999.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, ACN’s forward annual dividend rate was 6.22, compared to 6.22 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.02215731. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.49.

Earnings Estimates

. The current assessment of Accenture plc (ACN) involves the perspectives of 21.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.7, with high estimates of $3.79 and low estimates of $3.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.98 and $13.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.82. EPS for the following year is $14.89, with 29.0 analysts recommending between $15.31 and $13.84.

Revenue Estimates

20 analysts predict $17.8B in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $17.99B to a low estimate of $17.41B. The current estimate, Accenture plc’s year-ago sales were $16.66BFor the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $18.69B. There is a high estimate of $19.06B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $18.47B.

A total of 28 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $74.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $72.96B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $73.84B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $69.67BBased on 28 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $77.95B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $79.55B and the low estimate is $76.34B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.