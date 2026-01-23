Balance Sheet Dive: Accenture plc (ACN)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

After finishing at $280.72 in the prior trading day, Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) closed at $285.09, up 1.56%. In other words, the price has increased by $1.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.34 million shares were traded. ACN stock price reached its highest trading level at $289.0 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $283.39.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ACN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.17 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.24. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.41 and its Current Ratio is at 1.41. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Berenberg on January 22, 2026, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $313.

On January 06, 2026, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $317.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Equal-Weight to Overweight on December 16, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $320.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 20 ’26 when Clifford Katherine Lee sold 681 shares for $280.63 per share. The transaction valued at 191,108 led to the insider holds 6,788 shares of the business.

Clifford Katherine Lee bought 681 shares of ACN for $192,341 on Jan 20 ’26. On Jan 14 ’26, another insider, Macchi Mauro, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer-EMEA of the company, sold 500 shares for $280.00 each. As a result, the insider received 140,000 and left with 7,123 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACN now has a Market Capitalization of 176795385856 and an Enterprise Value of 175019261952. As of this moment, Accenture’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.09. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.475 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.049.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ACN is 1.24, which has changed by -0.22540766 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ACN has reached a high of $398.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $229.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.50%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.60%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.94M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4817330 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 635.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 633.31M. Insiders hold about 0.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.17% stake in the company. Shares short for ACN as of 1767139200 were 11334416 with a Short Ratio of 2.87, compared to 1764288000 on 14028640. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11334416 and a Short% of Float of 2.0599999.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, ACN’s forward annual dividend rate was 6.22, compared to 6.22 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.02215731. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.49.

Earnings Estimates

. The current assessment of Accenture plc (ACN) involves the perspectives of 21.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.7, with high estimates of $3.79 and low estimates of $3.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.98 and $13.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.82. EPS for the following year is $14.89, with 29.0 analysts recommending between $15.31 and $13.84.

Revenue Estimates

20 analysts predict $17.8B in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $17.99B to a low estimate of $17.41B. The current estimate, Accenture plc’s year-ago sales were $16.66BFor the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $18.69B. There is a high estimate of $19.06B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $18.47B.

A total of 28 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $74.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $72.96B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $73.84B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $69.67BBased on 28 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $77.95B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $79.55B and the low estimate is $76.34B.