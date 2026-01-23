Quarterly Metrics: Quick and Current Ratios for EchoStar Corp (SATS)

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

As of close of business last night, EchoStar Corp’s stock clocked out at $127.96, up 4.46% from its previous closing price of $122.5. In other words, the price has increased by $4.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7.72 million shares were traded. SATS stock price reached its highest trading level at $128.759 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $122.14.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SATS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.56 and its Current Ratio is at 0.61. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.75.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 11 ’25 when Akhavan Hamid sold 285,832 shares for $105.33 per share. The transaction valued at 30,106,499 led to the insider holds 376,805 shares of the business.

Ortolf Tom A sold 1,754 shares of SATS for $182,521 on Dec 11 ’25. The Director now owns 3,698 shares after completing the transaction at $104.06 per share. On Dec 11 ’25, another insider, Akhavan Hamid, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 285,832 shares for $105.33 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SATS now has a Market Capitalization of 36838092800 and an Enterprise Value of 64303259648. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.237 whereas that against EBITDA is 49.166.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SATS is 1.01, which has changed by 3.4287782 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SATS has reached a high of $132.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.95%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 131.32%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SATS traded 4.91M shares on average per day over the past three months and 7414740 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 156.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 126.67M. Insiders hold about 56.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 50.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SATS as of 1767139200 were 24482524 with a Short Ratio of 4.99, compared to 1764288000 on 21303119. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 24482524 and a Short% of Float of 21.370001.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 5.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of EchoStar Corp (SATS) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.62, with high estimates of $0.67 and low estimates of -$1.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$8.82 and -$47.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$40.41. EPS for the following year is -$3.61, with 4.0 analysts recommending between -$1.8 and -$4.98.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $3.73B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.81B to a low estimate of $3.67B. The current estimate, EchoStar Corp’s year-ago sales were $3.97BFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.63B. There is a high estimate of $3.67B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.58B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SATS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.28B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.88B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.99B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.83BBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.22B and the low estimate is $14.21B.