Financial Health Report: Versant Media Group Inc (VSNT)’s Ratios Tell a Tale

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

Versant Media Group Inc (NASDAQ: VSNT) closed the day trading at $31.38 down -3.27% from the previous closing price of $32.44. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.84 million shares were traded. VSNT stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.17.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VSNT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.18 and its Current Ratio is at 2.18. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

On January 13, 2026, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $52.

On January 06, 2026, Arete started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $33.Arete initiated its Sell rating on January 06, 2026, with a $33 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VSNT now has a Market Capitalization of 4535282176. As of this moment, Versant’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VSNT has reached a high of $59.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -22.08%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -22.08%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VSNT traded about 5.68M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VSNT traded about 8567560 shares per day. A total of 144.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 143.31M. Insiders hold about 0.84% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.02% stake in the company.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.31, with high estimates of $1.31 and low estimates of $1.31. Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.08 and $10.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.08. EPS for the following year is $10.86, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $10.86 and $10.86.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.59B. There is a high estimate of $1.59B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.59B. A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VSNT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.67B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.64B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.65B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.06BBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.4B and the low estimate is $6.4B.