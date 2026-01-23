Ratios Uncovered: Breaking Down United Natural Foods Inc (UNFI)’s Trailing Twelve Months Metrics

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

The price of United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE: UNFI) closed at $34.28 in the last session, down -0.29% from day before closing price of $34.38. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.58 million shares were traded. UNFI stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.0 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.02.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at UNFI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 54.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.07. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.38. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.14.

On September 25, 2025, BMO Capital Markets Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform but kept the price unchanged to $36.

Northcoast Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on July 22, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $36.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 02 ’26 when Pappas James C bought 15,000 shares for $33.76 per share. The transaction valued at 506,400 led to the insider holds 192,178 shares of the business.

Pappas James C bought 2,000 shares of UNFI for $66,600 on Jan 05 ’26. The Director now owns 194,178 shares after completing the transaction at $33.30 per share. On Dec 22 ’25, another insider, Martin Louis Anthony, who serves as the President, Conventional & CCO of the company, sold 9,439 shares for $34.67 each. As a result, the insider received 327,250 and left with 81,234 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UNFI now has a Market Capitalization of 2088742528 and an Enterprise Value of 5523742720. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.174 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.602.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for UNFI is 1.00, which has changed by 0.18674493 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, UNFI has reached a high of $43.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.14%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.05%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, UNFI traded on average about 938.31K shares per day over the past 3-months and 811030 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 60.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.40M. Insiders hold about 2.51% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.03% stake in the company. Shares short for UNFI as of 1767139200 were 3524742 with a Short Ratio of 3.76, compared to 1764288000 on 3591330. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3524742 and a Short% of Float of 8.1099994.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.59, with high estimates of $0.74 and low estimates of $0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.63 and $1.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.18. EPS for the following year is $2.77, with 9.0 analysts recommending between $3.47 and $2.4.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $8.11B. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.24B to a low estimate of $8.02B. The current estimate, United Natural Foods Inc’s year-ago sales were $8.16BFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.94B. There is a high estimate of $8.1B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.8B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UNFI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $32.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $31.77B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $31.93B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $31.78BBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $32.58B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $33B and the low estimate is $32.31B.