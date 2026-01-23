Financial Fitness Check: Examining Blackstone Inc (BX)’s Key Ratios

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

In the latest session, Blackstone Inc (NYSE: BX) closed at $154.91 down -0.68% from its previous closing price of $155.97. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.26 million shares were traded. BX stock price reached its highest trading level at $157.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $154.72.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Blackstone Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 66.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 92.00. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.75 and its Current Ratio is at 0.75. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.51.

On October 03, 2025, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $190.

Citizens JMP Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Mkt Outperform on April 08, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $165.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 08 ’26 when Blackstone EMA III L.L.C. sold 1,260,326 shares for $45.00 per share. The transaction valued at 56,714,670 led to the insider holds 178,571 shares of the business.

Blackstone Holdings IV GP Mana bought 384,468 shares of BX for $10,000,000 on Dec 19 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 16,525,117 shares after completing the transaction at $26.01 per share. On Dec 18 ’25, another insider, Mozart Aggregator II LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 13,462,600 shares for $28.37 each. As a result, the insider received 381,911,076 and left with 143,187,216 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BX now has a Market Capitalization of 190083678208 and an Enterprise Value of 145752932352. As of this moment, Blackstone’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 44.43, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.15. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.24. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 22.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.395.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BX is 1.76, which has changed by -0.16477454 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BX has reached a high of $190.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $115.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.46%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.36%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BX has traded an average of 4.09M shares per day and 3984050 over the past ten days. A total of 747.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 730.98M. Insiders hold about 40.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.79% stake in the company. Shares short for BX as of 1767139200 were 10700690 with a Short Ratio of 2.62, compared to 1764288000 on 10571138. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10700690 and a Short% of Float of 1.46.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for BX is 4.12, from 4.69 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.030069886. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.3.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 16.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.44, with high estimates of $1.58 and low estimates of $1.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.43 and $5.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.32. EPS for the following year is $6.42, with 20.0 analysts recommending between $6.86 and $6.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.7B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.86B to a low estimate of $3.54B. The current estimate, Blackstone Inc’s year-ago sales were $4.15BFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.58B. There is a high estimate of $3.7B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.44B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.56B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.78B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.65BBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.77B and the low estimate is $15.2B.