Financial Metrics Exploration: Understanding Butterfly Network Inc (BFLY) Through Ratios

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

The closing price of Butterfly Network Inc (NYSE: BFLY) was $4.7 for the day, up 6.33% from the previous closing price of $4.42. In other words, the price has increased by $6.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6.71 million shares were traded. BFLY stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.32.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BFLY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.51 and its Current Ratio is at 4.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

On July 01, 2025, Craig Hallum started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $3.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 07 ’26 when Doherty John N. sold 60,182 shares for $3.98 per share. The transaction valued at 239,524 led to the insider holds 1,234,688 shares of the business.

ROTHBERG JONATHAN M sold 452,729 shares of BFLY for $1,874,253 on Jan 07 ’26. The Director now owns 335,834 shares after completing the transaction at $4.14 per share. On Jan 06 ’26, another insider, ROTHBERG JONATHAN M, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 351,617 shares for $4.03 each. As a result, the insider received 1,416,806 and left with 788,563 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BFLY now has a Market Capitalization of 1187229824 and an Enterprise Value of 1064026944. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.82. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.03 whereas that against EBITDA is -17.442.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BFLY is 2.26, which has changed by 0.13333333 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BFLY has reached a high of $5.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.29%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 97.39%.

Shares Statistics:

BFLY traded an average of 6.12M shares per day over the past three months and 6951820 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 226.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 193.15M. Insiders hold about 23.54% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.49% stake in the company. Shares short for BFLY as of 1767139200 were 25251548 with a Short Ratio of 4.12, compared to 1764288000 on 20770733. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 25251548 and a Short% of Float of 13.18.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.14 and -$0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.17. EPS for the following year is -$0.16, with 4.0 analysts recommending between -$0.11 and -$0.23.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $26.3M to a low estimate of $25.3M. The current estimate, Butterfly Network Inc’s year-ago sales were $22.35MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $24.27M. There is a high estimate of $24.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $23.6M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BFLY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $92.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $91.07M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $91.83M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $82.06MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $106.46M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $108.4M and the low estimate is $104.3M.

