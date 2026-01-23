Ratio Review: Analyzing Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NAT)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

After finishing at $4.09 in the prior trading day, Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) closed at $4.01, down -1.96%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.66 million shares were traded. NAT stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.9815.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NAT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.95. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.86.

On September 06, 2022, Jefferies Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $3 to $4.

On July 21, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $3.Jefferies initiated its Hold rating on July 21, 2022, with a $3 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NAT now has a Market Capitalization of 849120192 and an Enterprise Value of 1214589184. As of this moment, Nordic’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 445.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.84. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.12 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.254.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NAT is -0.44, which has changed by 0.56106865 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NAT has reached a high of $4.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.12%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.03%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.87M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3842040 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 211.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 211.75M. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.14% stake in the company. Shares short for NAT as of 1767139200 were 15423235 with a Short Ratio of 5.37, compared to 1764288000 on 13784657. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15423235 and a Short% of Float of 7.61.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, NAT’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.36, compared to 0.36 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.08801956. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 8.79. The current Payout Ratio is 180.02% for NAT, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-06-12 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-12-08. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2017-08-10 when the company split stock in a 1008:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.06 and $0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.05. EPS for the following year is $0.25, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $0.28 and $0.21.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $72.17M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $74.9M to a low estimate of $69.43M. The current estimate, Nordic American Tankers Ltd’s year-ago sales were $46.39M

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NAT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $198.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $193.22M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $195.96M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $225.1MBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $248.49M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $255.9M and the low estimate is $241.09M.

