W.R. Berkley Corp (WRB)’s Market Momentum: Closing Strong at 67.52, Down -0.03

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

As of close of business last night, W.R. Berkley Corp’s stock clocked out at $67.52, down -0.03% from its previous closing price of $67.54. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.64 million shares were traded. WRB stock price reached its highest trading level at $67.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $67.05.

On January 07, 2026, Evercore ISI Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was In-line but kept the price unchanged to $69.

On December 16, 2025, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $67.Mizuho initiated its Neutral rating on December 16, 2025, with a $67 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 21 ’26 when MITSUI SUMITOMO INSURANCE CO L bought 320,000 shares for $67.48 per share. The transaction valued at 21,594,637 led to the insider holds 53,891,504 shares of the business.

MITSUI SUMITOMO INSURANCE CO L bought 310,000 shares of WRB for $21,017,381 on Jan 20 ’26. The 10% Owner now owns 53,571,504 shares after completing the transaction at $67.80 per share. On Jan 16 ’26, another insider, MITSUI SUMITOMO INSURANCE CO L, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 300,000 shares for $68.18 each. As a result, the insider paid 20,453,594 and bolstered with 53,261,504 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WRB now has a Market Capitalization of 25659029504 and an Enterprise Value of 25277511680. As of this moment, W.R.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.61. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.725 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.585.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WRB is 0.38, which has changed by 0.1742003 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WRB has reached a high of $77.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $55.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.93%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -4.88%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that WRB traded 3.15M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2368990 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 379.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 228.79M. Insiders hold about 39.79% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.76% stake in the company. Shares short for WRB as of 1767139200 were 17506059 with a Short Ratio of 5.56, compared to 1764288000 on 25869453. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17506059 and a Short% of Float of 5.8500000000000005.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.34, WRB has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.35. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0050340537. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.57. The current Payout Ratio is 7.19% for WRB, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-12-15 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-12-15. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2024-07-11 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of W.R. Berkley Corp (WRB) reflects the combined expertise of 16.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.16, with high estimates of $1.2 and low estimates of $1.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.38 and $4.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.29. EPS for the following year is $4.61, with 18.0 analysts recommending between $4.84 and $4.29.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $3.18B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.2B to a low estimate of $3.17B. The current estimate, W.R. Berkley Corp’s year-ago sales were $3.01BFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.21B. There is a high estimate of $3.24B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.17B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WRB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.44B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.55BBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.23B and the low estimate is $12.97B.