W.R. Berkley Corp (WRB)’s Market Momentum: Closing Strong at 67.52, Down -0.03

Ulysses Smith

Companies

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

As of close of business last night, W.R. Berkley Corp’s stock clocked out at $67.52, down -0.03% from its previous closing price of $67.54. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.64 million shares were traded. WRB stock price reached its highest trading level at $67.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $67.05.

On January 07, 2026, Evercore ISI Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was In-line but kept the price unchanged to $69.

On December 16, 2025, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $67.Mizuho initiated its Neutral rating on December 16, 2025, with a $67 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 21 ’26 when MITSUI SUMITOMO INSURANCE CO L bought 320,000 shares for $67.48 per share. The transaction valued at 21,594,637 led to the insider holds 53,891,504 shares of the business.

MITSUI SUMITOMO INSURANCE CO L bought 310,000 shares of WRB for $21,017,381 on Jan 20 ’26. The 10% Owner now owns 53,571,504 shares after completing the transaction at $67.80 per share. On Jan 16 ’26, another insider, MITSUI SUMITOMO INSURANCE CO L, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 300,000 shares for $68.18 each. As a result, the insider paid 20,453,594 and bolstered with 53,261,504 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WRB now has a Market Capitalization of 25659029504 and an Enterprise Value of 25277511680. As of this moment, W.R.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.61. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.725 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.585.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WRB is 0.38, which has changed by 0.1742003 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WRB has reached a high of $77.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $55.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.93%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -4.88%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that WRB traded 3.15M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2368990 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 379.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 228.79M. Insiders hold about 39.79% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.76% stake in the company. Shares short for WRB as of 1767139200 were 17506059 with a Short Ratio of 5.56, compared to 1764288000 on 25869453. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17506059 and a Short% of Float of 5.8500000000000005.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.34, WRB has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.35. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0050340537. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.57. The current Payout Ratio is 7.19% for WRB, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-12-15 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-12-15. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2024-07-11 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of W.R. Berkley Corp (WRB) reflects the combined expertise of 16.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.16, with high estimates of $1.2 and low estimates of $1.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.38 and $4.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.29. EPS for the following year is $4.61, with 18.0 analysts recommending between $4.84 and $4.29.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $3.18B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.2B to a low estimate of $3.17B. The current estimate, W.R. Berkley Corp’s year-ago sales were $3.01BFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.21B. There is a high estimate of $3.24B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.17B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WRB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.44B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.55BBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.23B and the low estimate is $12.97B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.