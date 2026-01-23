Trading Day Triumph: Revelation Biosciences Inc (REVB) Ends at $0.85, a 1.71 Surge/Plunge

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

Revelation Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: REVB) closed the day trading at $0.85 up 1.71% from the previous closing price of $0.84. In other words, the price has increased by $1.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7.99 million shares were traded. REVB stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8036.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of REVB, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.92 and its Current Ratio is at 6.92. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, REVB now has a Market Capitalization of 5061582 and an Enterprise Value of -7646906.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for REVB is -0.11, which has changed by -0.9288618 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, REVB has reached a high of $19.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.33%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -72.03%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, REVB traded about 197.86K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, REVB traded about 621610 shares per day. A total of 5.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.95M. Insiders hold about 33.35% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.15% stake in the company. Shares short for REVB as of 1767139200 were 36688 with a Short Ratio of 0.19, compared to 1764288000 on 10272. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 36688 and a Short% of Float of 0.72000003.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Revelation Biosciences Inc (REVB) is currently being evaluated by a team of 2.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.4, with high estimates of -$1.4 and low estimates of -$1.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$5.91 and -$12.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$9.15. EPS for the following year is -$3.58, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$2.07 and -$5.09.