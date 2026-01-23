Market Recap Check: Taseko Mines Ltd (TGB)’s Positive Finish at 7.2, Up/Down 1.98

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

The price of Taseko Mines Ltd (AMEX: TGB) closed at $7.2 in the last session, up 1.98% from day before closing price of $7.06. In other words, the price has increased by $1.98 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10.17 million shares were traded. TGB stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.06.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TGB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.47 and its Current Ratio is at 0.97. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.69.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TGB now has a Market Capitalization of 2596581376 and an Enterprise Value of 3373803520. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.24. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.652 whereas that against EBITDA is 30.918.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TGB is 1.24, which has changed by 2.5477388 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TGB has reached a high of $7.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.48%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 92.80%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TGB traded on average about 6.83M shares per day over the past 3-months and 8927860 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 360.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 352.87M. Insiders hold about 2.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.88% stake in the company. Shares short for TGB as of 1767139200 were 8034530 with a Short Ratio of 0.96, compared to 1764288000 on 6392287.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of Taseko Mines Ltd (TGB) is currently in progress, with 3.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.72 and $0.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.18. EPS for the following year is $0.63, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $1.13 and $0.28.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $238.9M. It ranges from a high estimate of $238.9M to a low estimate of $238.9M. The current estimate, Taseko Mines Ltd’s year-ago sales were $167.8MFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $284.3M. There is a high estimate of $284.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $284.3M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TGB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $698M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $657M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $677.96M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $608.09MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.3B and the low estimate is $981M.

