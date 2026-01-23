Market Insight: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)’s Notable Gain%, Closing at $84.61

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

In the latest session, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ: CTSH) closed at $84.61 up 0.69% from its previous closing price of $84.03. In other words, the price has increased by $0.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.07 million shares were traded. CTSH stock price reached its highest trading level at $85.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $84.15.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.35 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.40. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.36 and its Current Ratio is at 2.36. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Berenberg on January 22, 2026, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $107.

On October 23, 2025, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $75.Citigroup initiated its Neutral rating on October 23, 2025, with a $75 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 07 ’26 when Patsalos-Fox Michael sold 2,000 shares for $84.23 per share. The transaction valued at 168,460 led to the insider holds 29,729 shares of the business.

Patsalos-Fox Michael sold 3,000 shares of CTSH for $245,744 on Jan 05 ’26. The Director now owns 31,729 shares after completing the transaction at $81.91 per share. On Jan 02 ’26, another insider, Gummadi Surya, who serves as the President – Americas of the company, sold 7,000 shares for $81.42 each. As a result, the insider received 569,962 and left with 27,369 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CTSH now has a Market Capitalization of 41323180032 and an Enterprise Value of 39652716544. As of this moment, Cognizant’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.05. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.74. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.901 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.496.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CTSH is 0.95, which has changed by 0.049718976 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CTSH has reached a high of $90.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $65.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.78%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.42%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CTSH has traded an average of 4.87M shares per day and 5024010 over the past ten days. A total of 483.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 480.53M. Insiders hold about 0.44% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.66% stake in the company. Shares short for CTSH as of 1767139200 were 25363177 with a Short Ratio of 5.21, compared to 1764288000 on 29689700. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 25363177 and a Short% of Float of 6.890000000000001.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CTSH is 1.24, from 1.24 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.014756635. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.52. The current Payout Ratio is 26.63% for CTSH, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-11-18 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-18. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2014-03-10 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) is currently drawing attention from 22.0 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.34, with high estimates of $1.37 and low estimates of $1.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.34 and $5.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.25. EPS for the following year is $5.63, with 28.0 analysts recommending between $5.78 and $5.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 21 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $5.31B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $5.35B to a low estimate of $5.3B. The current estimate, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp’s year-ago sales were $5.08BFor the next quarter, 21 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.35B. There is a high estimate of $5.43B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.29B.

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CTSH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $21.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.74BBased on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $22.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.41B and the low estimate is $21.89B.