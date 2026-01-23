Investor’s Delight: OS Therapies Inc (OSTX) Closes Weak at 1.47, Down -2.00

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

The closing price of OS Therapies Inc (AMEX: OSTX) was $1.47 for the day, down -2.00% from the previous closing price of $1.5. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.64 million shares were traded. OSTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5399 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.45.

Ratios:

Our analysis of OSTX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.56 and its Current Ratio is at 0.56. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Lake Street on April 02, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $19.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 07 ’25 when Auerbach Shalom sold 82,000 shares for $2.00 per share. The transaction valued at 163,918 led to the insider holds 2,664,199 shares of the business.

Einodmil LLC bought 1,200,000 shares of OSTX for $2,808,000 on May 07 ’25. On Apr 09 ’25, another insider, Auerbach Shalom, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 50,012 shares for $1.35 each. As a result, the insider received 67,666 and left with 2,756,199 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OSTX now has a Market Capitalization of 51765100 and an Enterprise Value of 50959176.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OSTX is -3.83, which has changed by -0.44237918 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OSTX has reached a high of $3.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -11.32%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -18.72%.

Shares Statistics:

OSTX traded an average of 462.18K shares per day over the past three months and 1005830 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 33.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.94M. Insiders hold about 29.18% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.44% stake in the company. Shares short for OSTX as of 1767139200 were 623422 with a Short Ratio of 1.35, compared to 1764288000 on 213747. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 623422 and a Short% of Float of 1.95.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of OS Therapies Inc (OSTX) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 4.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.62 and -$0.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.69. EPS for the following year is -$0.33, with 4.0 analysts recommending between -$0.12 and -$0.65.