Lincoln National Corp (LNC)’s Day in Review: Closing at 41.27, Up by 0.54

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

After finishing at $41.05 in the prior trading day, Lincoln National Corp (NYSE: LNC) closed at $41.27, up 0.54%. In other words, the price has increased by $0.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.71 million shares were traded. LNC stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.03.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LNC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

On September 19, 2025, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight but kept the price unchanged to $58.

On September 16, 2025, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $37.Wolfe Research initiated its Underperform rating on September 16, 2025, with a $37 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 10 ’25 when Kennedy John Christopher sold 3,519 shares for $44.15 per share. The transaction valued at 155,364 led to the insider holds 118,985 shares of the business.

John C Kennedy bought 3,519 shares of LNC for $155,355 on Dec 10 ’25. On Dec 08 ’25, another insider, Jayson Bronchetti, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 37,568 shares for $42.53 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LNC now has a Market Capitalization of 7838785024 and an Enterprise Value of -29212215296. As of this moment, Lincoln’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.71, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.12. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -1.585.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LNC is 1.31, which has changed by 0.23458648 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LNC has reached a high of $46.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.83%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.15%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.60M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1863570 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 189.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 188.36M. Insiders hold about 0.83% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.67% stake in the company. Shares short for LNC as of 1767139200 were 4557722 with a Short Ratio of 2.85, compared to 1764288000 on 5227132. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4557722 and a Short% of Float of 2.6800001.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, LNC’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.8, compared to 1.80 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.043848965. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.77. The current Payout Ratio is 9.78% for LNC, which recently paid a dividend on 2026-01-12 with an ex-dividend date of 2026-01-12. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1999-06-22 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Lincoln National Corp (LNC) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 13.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.73, with high estimates of $1.91 and low estimates of $1.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.04 and $7.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.9. EPS for the following year is $8.03, with 13.0 analysts recommending between $8.3 and $7.61.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $4.85B in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.94B to a low estimate of $4.76B. The current estimate, Lincoln National Corp’s year-ago sales were $4.63BFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.95B. There is a high estimate of $5.02B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.84B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LNC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $18.95B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.34BBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.63B and the low estimate is $19.5B.