Market Watch Highlights: Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) Ends on an% Upturn Note at 14.86

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc’s stock clocked out at $14.86, up 0.54% from its previous closing price of $14.78. In other words, the price has increased by $0.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.68 million shares were traded. AUPH stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.8.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AUPH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.57 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.27. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.17 and its Current Ratio is at 5.76. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

On November 07, 2025, Jefferies Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $21.

RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Outperform to Sector Perform on November 05, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $15.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 01 ’25 when TANG KEVIN bought 1,000,000 shares for $10.12 per share. The transaction valued at 10,120,000 led to the insider holds 11,029,500 shares of the business.

TANG KEVIN bought 200,000 shares of AUPH for $2,336,000 on Aug 05 ’25. The Director now owns 11,329,500 shares after completing the transaction at $11.68 per share. On Aug 04 ’25, another insider, TANG KEVIN, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 100,000 shares for $11.34 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,134,000 and bolstered with 11,129,500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AUPH now has a Market Capitalization of 1959150720 and an Enterprise Value of 1685854720. As of this moment, Aurinia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.89. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.342 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.766.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AUPH is 1.52, which has changed by 0.84749997 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AUPH has reached a high of $16.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.65%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.16%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AUPH traded 1.53M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1086190 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 131.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.13M. Insiders hold about 11.91% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.60% stake in the company. Shares short for AUPH as of 1767139200 were 8341055 with a Short Ratio of 5.46, compared to 1764288000 on 8436415. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8341055 and a Short% of Float of 6.9299996.

Earnings Estimates

The performance of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 6.0 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.19, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.84 and $0.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.78. EPS for the following year is $0.94, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $1.33 and $0.64.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $74.7M. It ranges from a high estimate of $76.61M to a low estimate of $73.26M. The current estimate, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc’s year-ago sales were $59.87MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $75.3M. There is a high estimate of $76.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $74.4M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AUPH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $282.55M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $279.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $280.63M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $235.13MBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $326.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $359.48M and the low estimate is $302.53M.