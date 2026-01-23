Closing Figures Unveiled: Hafnia Ltd (HAFN) Drop -2.24, Closes at $5.67

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

Hafnia Ltd (NYSE: HAFN) closed the day trading at $5.67 down -2.24% from the previous closing price of $5.8. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.05 million shares were traded. HAFN stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.8 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.63.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HAFN, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.67 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.14. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.38 and its Current Ratio is at 1.52. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, BTIG Research on April 12, 2024, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HAFN now has a Market Capitalization of 2842580224 and an Enterprise Value of 3587063808. As of this moment, Hafnia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.614 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.698.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HAFN is 0.29, which has changed by 0.13502932 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HAFN has reached a high of $6.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.50%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.94%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HAFN traded about 1.16M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HAFN traded about 1438740 shares per day. A total of 497.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 243.04M. Insiders hold about 51.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.19% stake in the company. Shares short for HAFN as of 1765756800 were 2669120 with a Short Ratio of 2.40, compared to 1763078400 on 2654627. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2669120 and a Short% of Float of 0.9900000000000001.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are eagerly awaiting the insights provided by 1.0 analysts currently analyzing and rating the stock of Hafnia Ltd (HAFN).The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.19, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.68 and $0.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.68. EPS for the following year is $0.75, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.75 and $0.75.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $285.64M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $292M to a low estimate of $279.28M. The current estimate, Hafnia Ltd’s year-ago sales were $240.45MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $285M. There is a high estimate of $285M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $285M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HAFN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.43BBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.13B and the low estimate is $883M.