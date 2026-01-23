Market Momentum Report: RTX Corp (RTX)’s Negative Close at 196.34

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

The price of RTX Corp (NYSE: RTX) closed at $196.34 in the last session, down -0.59% from day before closing price of $197.5. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.07 million shares were traded. RTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $198.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $195.81.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RTX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 44.12 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 50.27. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.81 and its Current Ratio is at 1.07. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

On December 12, 2025, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $211.

On November 18, 2025, BNP Paribas Exane started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $210.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 27 ’25 when Calio Christopher T. sold 4,813 shares for $178.32 per share. The transaction valued at 858,278 led to the insider holds 81,508 shares of the business.

Mitchill Neil G. JR sold 4,849 shares of RTX for $873,528 on Oct 24 ’25. The EVP, Chief Financial Officer now owns 59,556 shares after completing the transaction at $180.15 per share. On Oct 24 ’25, another insider, Atkinson Tracy A, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,800 shares for $178.91 each. As a result, the insider received 500,948 and left with 4,080 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RTX now has a Market Capitalization of 263247167488 and an Enterprise Value of 299869175808. As of this moment, RTX’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 40.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 29.25. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.487 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.735.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RTX is 0.42, which has changed by 0.5760913 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RTX has reached a high of $203.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $112.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.26%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.64%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RTX traded on average about 4.64M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6152240 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.34B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.34B. Insiders hold about 0.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.77% stake in the company. Shares short for RTX as of 1767139200 were 9779001 with a Short Ratio of 2.11, compared to 1764288000 on 11019876. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9779001 and a Short% of Float of 0.73.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for RTX is 2.67, which was 2.62 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.013265822. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.22. The current Payout Ratio is 69.80% for RTX, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-11-21 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-21. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2020-04-03 when the company split stock in a 15890:10000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of RTX Corp (RTX) is the result of assessments by 17.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.5, with high estimates of $1.59 and low estimates of $1.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.32 and $5.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.19. EPS for the following year is $6.71, with 22.0 analysts recommending between $6.97 and $6.5.

Revenue Estimates

According to 18 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $22.71B. It ranges from a high estimate of $23.42B to a low estimate of $22.33B. The current estimate, RTX Corp’s year-ago sales were $21.62BFor the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $21.37B. There is a high estimate of $21.89B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $20.86B.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $87.78B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $86.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $87B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $80.74BBased on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $92.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $94.36B and the low estimate is $90.38B.