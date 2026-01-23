Stock Surge: American Healthcare REIT Inc (AHR) Closes at $46.49, Marking a -4.42 Increase/Decrease

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

In the latest session, American Healthcare REIT Inc (NYSE: AHR) closed at $46.49 down -4.42% from its previous closing price of $48.64. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.39 million shares were traded. AHR stock price reached its highest trading level at $48.805 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $46.24.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of American Healthcare REIT Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 47.29 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 46.17. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.38 and its Current Ratio is at 1.38. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on September 19, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $51.

On July 18, 2025, Robert W. Baird started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $41.

On June 30, 2025, Scotiabank started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Outperform rating and target price of $42.Scotiabank initiated its Sector Outperform rating on June 30, 2025, with a $42 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 22 ’25 when Hanson Jeffrey T sold 35,570 shares for $48.38 per share. The transaction valued at 1,720,709 led to the insider holds 19,208 shares of the business.

Hanson Jeffrey T sold 19,208 shares of AHR for $929,690 on Dec 23 ’25. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $48.40 per share. On Dec 22 ’25, another insider, Jeffrey Hanson, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 54,778 shares for $48.38 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AHR now has a Market Capitalization of 8659439616 and an Enterprise Value of 9816469504. As of this moment, American’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 330.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 65.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.475 whereas that against EBITDA is 26.166.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AHR is 1.02, which has changed by 0.683045 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AHR has reached a high of $51.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.84%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.16%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AHR has traded an average of 1.96M shares per day and 1667120 over the past ten days. A total of 185.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 184.09M. Insiders hold about 0.77% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.80% stake in the company. Shares short for AHR as of 1767139200 were 18587361 with a Short Ratio of 9.47, compared to 1764288000 on 13393730. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18587361 and a Short% of Float of 10.520000999999999.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of American Healthcare REIT Inc (AHR) is currently being evaluated by 3.0 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.52 and $0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.51. EPS for the following year is $0.71, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $0.79 and $0.58.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $617.49M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $659.3M to a low estimate of $579.37M. The current estimate, American Healthcare REIT Inc’s year-ago sales were $542.74MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $631.42M. There is a high estimate of $713M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $587.1M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AHR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.07BBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.77B and the low estimate is $2.4B.