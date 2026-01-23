Analytical Lens: Exploring SMJ International Holdings Inc (SMJF)’s Financial Story Through Ratios

Ulysses Smith

Technology

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

The closing price of SMJ International Holdings Inc (AMEX: SMJF) was $5.18 for the day, up 2.57% from the previous closing price of $5.05. In other words, the price has increased by $2.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.84 million shares were traded. SMJF stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.2999 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.05.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SMJF now has a Market Capitalization of 143511888.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SMJF has reached a high of $7.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.04%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.04%.

Shares Statistics:

SMJF traded an average of 662.30K shares per day over the past three months and 589670 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 14.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.50M. Insiders hold about 90.91% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.00% stake in the company.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.