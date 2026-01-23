Balance Sheet Breakdown: Camden Property Trust (CPT)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

After finishing at $108.43 in the prior trading day, Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) closed at $106.47, down -1.81%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.07 million shares were traded. CPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $109.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $106.32.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CPT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 402.64 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 39.05. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.03 and its Current Ratio is at 0.03. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.82 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.64.

On October 01, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $115.

Goldman Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on September 17, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $106.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 05 ’26 when Benito Javier sold 101 shares for $109.69 per share. The transaction valued at 11,079 led to the insider holds 7,872 shares of the business.

Baker Laurie sold 531 shares of CPT for $58,296 on Jan 05 ’26. The EVP – Chief Operating Officer now owns 96,786 shares after completing the transaction at $109.79 per share. On Jan 06 ’26, another insider, Baker Laurie, who serves as the EVP – Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 150 shares for $110.21 each. As a result, the insider received 16,531 and left with 96,636 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CPT now has a Market Capitalization of 11376610304 and an Enterprise Value of 15119288320. As of this moment, Camden’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 43.06, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 93.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.579 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.935.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CPT is 0.82, which has changed by -0.019974709 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CPT has reached a high of $126.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $97.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.20%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -2.72%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.48M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1481580 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 108.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 94.89M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 106.82% stake in the company. Shares short for CPT as of 1767139200 were 3111334 with a Short Ratio of 2.11, compared to 1764288000 on 2859088. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3111334 and a Short% of Float of 4.0700004.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CPT’s forward annual dividend rate was 4.18, compared to 4.20 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.038550217. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.26.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of Camden Property Trust (CPT) is underway, with the input of 2.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.3, with high estimates of $0.31 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.14 and $1.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.14. EPS for the following year is $1.25, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $1.47 and $1.11.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $393.49M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $398.6M to a low estimate of $388M. The current estimate, Camden Property Trust’s year-ago sales were $386.32MFor the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $395.83M. There is a high estimate of $400.25M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $390.06M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.59B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.57B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.58B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.54BBased on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.64B and the low estimate is $1.57B.

