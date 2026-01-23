Financial Metrics Check: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)’s Ratios for Trailing Twelve Months

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Uber Technologies Inc’s stock clocked out at $82.56, down -2.02% from its previous closing price of $84.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 19.43 million shares were traded. UBER stock price reached its highest trading level at $85.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $81.53.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of UBER’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.94 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.81. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.15 and its Current Ratio is at 1.15. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, BNP Paribas Exane on January 14, 2026, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $108.

On January 05, 2026, Melius Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $73.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 20 ’26 when West Tony sold 3,125 shares for $83.50 per share. The transaction valued at 260,938 led to the insider holds 176,584 shares of the business.

DEREK ANTHONY WEST bought 9,375 shares of UBER for $795,469 on Jan 20 ’26. On Dec 18 ’25, another insider, West Tony, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 3,125 shares for $80.36 each. As a result, the insider received 251,125 and left with 175,423 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UBER now has a Market Capitalization of 172172148736 and an Enterprise Value of 176820682752. As of this moment, Uber’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.59, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.64. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.564 whereas that against EBITDA is 33.419.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for UBER is 1.20, which has changed by 0.22899652 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, UBER has reached a high of $101.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $60.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.60%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -6.99%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that UBER traded 18.95M shares on average per day over the past three months and 17991500 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.08B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.00B. Insiders hold about 3.92% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.14% stake in the company. Shares short for UBER as of 1767139200 were 54551869 with a Short Ratio of 2.88, compared to 1764288000 on 56000489. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 54551869 and a Short% of Float of 2.7199999999999998.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) is currently attracting attention from 39.0 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.78, with high estimates of $1.27 and low estimates of $0.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.04 and $5.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.39. EPS for the following year is $3.61, with 47.0 analysts recommending between $5.97 and $2.56.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 44 analysts expect revenue to total $14.32B. It ranges from a high estimate of $14.8B to a low estimate of $13.89B. The current estimate, Uber Technologies Inc’s year-ago sales were $11.96BFor the next quarter, 44 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.75B. There is a high estimate of $14.17B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13.22B.

A total of 53 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UBER’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $54.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $51.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $51.99B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $43.98BBased on 52 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $60.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $61.78B and the low estimate is $55.2B.