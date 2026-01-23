Investor’s Toolkit: Key Ratios for Assessing Infosys Ltd ADR (INFY)’s Performance

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

Infosys Ltd ADR (NYSE: INFY) closed the day trading at $18.29 down -0.11% from the previous closing price of $18.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7.35 million shares were traded. INFY stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.5297 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.21.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of INFY, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 25.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.55. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.79 and its Current Ratio is at 1.79. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Rothschild & Co Redburn on September 03, 2025, initiated with a Sell rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on April 21, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $17.90.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 13 ’25 when INDERPREET SAWHNEY bought 6,453 shares for $17.00 per share.

INDERPREET SAWHNEY bought 7,950 shares of INFY for $139,880 on Apr 29 ’25. On Feb 10 ’25, another insider, INDERPREET SAWHNEY, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 3,200 shares for $21.80 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INFY now has a Market Capitalization of 73995681792 and an Enterprise Value of 72042553344. As of this moment, Infosys’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.66. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.63 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.446.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for INFY is 0.96, which has changed by -0.15544283 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, INFY has reached a high of $30.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.13%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.49%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, INFY traded about 13.80M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, INFY traded about 14317770 shares per day. A total of 4.15B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.15B. Insiders hold about 0.01% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.07% stake in the company. Shares short for INFY as of 1767139200 were 134133539 with a Short Ratio of 9.72, compared to 1764288000 on 150275401. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 134133539 and a Short% of Float of 3.4000000000000004.

Dividends & Splits

INFY’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.52, up from 0.52 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.028399782. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.34. The current Payout Ratio is 56.38% for INFY, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-10-27 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-10-27. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2018-09-12 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 8.0 analysts analyze and rate. The current performance of Infosys Ltd ADR (INFY) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of $0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.81 and $0.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.78. EPS for the following year is $0.85, with 12.0 analysts recommending between $0.89 and $0.77.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $454.13B in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $464.79B to a low estimate of $422B. The current estimate, Infosys Ltd ADR’s year-ago sales were $409.25BFor the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $468.4B. There is a high estimate of $475.71B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $448B.

A total of 51 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INFY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.83T, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.71T, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.78T. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.63TBased on 51 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.91T in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.95T and the low estimate is $1.82T.