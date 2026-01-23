Insider’s View: Deciphering Harley-Davidson, Inc (HOG)’s Financial Health Through Ratios

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

The price of Harley-Davidson, Inc (NYSE: HOG) closed at $20.78 in the last session, up 1.17% from day before closing price of $20.54. In other words, the price has increased by $1.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.55 million shares were traded. HOG stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.0 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.62.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HOG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.34 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.27. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.36 and its Current Ratio is at 2.51. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Loop Capital on November 25, 2025, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $21.

On November 10, 2025, DA Davidson reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $34 to $30.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Equal-Weight to Underweight on October 27, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $25.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 20 ’25 when Mansfield Luke Christopher sold 11,500 shares for $23.21 per share. The transaction valued at 266,954 led to the insider holds 12,055 shares of the business.

Mansfield Luke Christopher bought 11,500 shares of HOG for $266,954 on Nov 20 ’25. On Nov 07 ’25, another insider, Do Charles, who serves as the Sr. Vice President, HDFSI of the company, sold 4,136 shares for $25.51 each. As a result, the insider received 105,509 and left with 183 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HOG now has a Market Capitalization of 2525868032 and an Enterprise Value of 6473094144. As of this moment, Harley-Davidson,’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.04, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.388 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.278.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HOG is 1.40, which has changed by -0.27650583 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HOG has reached a high of $31.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.67%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -16.19%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HOG traded on average about 2.53M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2831450 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 117.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 117.13M. Insiders hold about 0.86% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.49% stake in the company. Shares short for HOG as of 1767139200 were 16530955 with a Short Ratio of 6.54, compared to 1764288000 on 17461064. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16530955 and a Short% of Float of 18.22.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for HOG is 0.72, which was 0.713 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.034712754. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.83. The current Payout Ratio is 20.05% for HOG, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-12-09 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-12-09. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2000-04-10 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for Harley-Davidson, Inc (HOG) is a result of the insights provided by 12.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.99, with high estimates of $1.21 and low estimates of $0.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.57 and $3.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.1. EPS for the following year is $2.01, with 13.0 analysts recommending between $3.45 and $1.35.

Revenue Estimates

According to 12 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $479.83M. It ranges from a high estimate of $551M to a low estimate of $417.7M. The current estimate, Harley-Davidson, Inc’s year-ago sales were $420.49MFor the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.13B. There is a high estimate of $1.16B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.1B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HOG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.68B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.12BBased on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.75B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.85B and the low estimate is $3.61B.