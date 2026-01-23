Ratio Examination: General Mills, Inc (GIS)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

In the latest session, General Mills, Inc (NYSE: GIS) closed at $44.49 up 1.16% from its previous closing price of $43.98. In other words, the price has increased by $1.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.66 million shares were traded. GIS stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.7755 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.82.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of General Mills, Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 34.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.32. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.39 and its Current Ratio is at 0.66. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.31.

On June 26, 2025, RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Sector Perform but kept the price unchanged to $63.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on June 09, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $58.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 19 ’25 when Gallagher Paul Joseph sold 1,500 shares for $48.15 per share. The transaction valued at 72,231 led to the insider holds 48,568 shares of the business.

PAUL J GALLAGHER bought 1,500 shares of GIS for $72,231 on Dec 19 ’25. On Sep 19 ’25, another insider, Williams-Roll Jacqueline, who serves as the Chief Human Resources Officer of the company, sold 4,000 shares for $50.04 each. As a result, the insider received 200,156 and left with 66,593 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GIS now has a Market Capitalization of 23739068416 and an Enterprise Value of 36802867200. As of this moment, General’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.96 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.385.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GIS is -0.07, which has changed by -0.27161312 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GIS has reached a high of $67.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $42.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.77%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -11.50%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GIS has traded an average of 7.11M shares per day and 9135420 over the past ten days. A total of 533.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 531.49M. Insiders hold about 0.39% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.42% stake in the company. Shares short for GIS as of 1767139200 were 33891383 with a Short Ratio of 4.76, compared to 1764288000 on 29422914. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 33891383 and a Short% of Float of 8.270001.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for GIS is 2.43, from 2.42 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.055025015. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.44. The current Payout Ratio is 58.56% for GIS, which recently paid a dividend on 2026-01-09 with an ex-dividend date of 2026-01-09. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2010-06-09 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Currently, 17.0 analysts are dedicated to thoroughly evaluating and rating the performance of General Mills, Inc (GIS) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.88, with high estimates of $0.98 and low estimates of $0.81.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.98 and $3.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.68. EPS for the following year is $3.73, with 19.0 analysts recommending between $3.91 and $3.57.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $4.53B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $4.61B to a low estimate of $4.46B. The current estimate, General Mills, Inc’s year-ago sales were $4.84BFor the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.73B. There is a high estimate of $4.89B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.43B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GIS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.88B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $18.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.63B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.49BBased on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.79B and the low estimate is $18.24B.