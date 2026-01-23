Financial Snapshot: Analyzing Lennar Corp (LEN)’s Key Ratio Metrics

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

The closing price of Lennar Corp (NYSE: LEN) was $114.71 for the day, down -2.79% from the previous closing price of $118.0. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.02 million shares were traded. LEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $119.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $114.1801.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LEN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.36 and its Current Ratio is at 4.89. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

On January 06, 2026, UBS Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $122.

RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Sector Perform to Underperform on December 18, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $95.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 26 ’25 when Mark Sustana bought 24,991 shares for $126.04 per share.

Len FW Investor, LLC sold 514,309 shares of LEN for $14,488,085 on Jul 01 ’25. The Former 10% Owner now owns 2,476,418 shares after completing the transaction at $28.17 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LEN now has a Market Capitalization of 28330037248 and an Enterprise Value of 25400078336. As of this moment, Lennar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.83. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.743 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.924.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LEN is 1.45, which has changed by -0.10849202 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.12692177 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LEN has reached a high of $144.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $98.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.09%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -2.55%.

Shares Statistics:

LEN traded an average of 5.94M shares per day over the past three months and 4225360 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 255.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 220.05M. Insiders hold about 13.71% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.34% stake in the company. Shares short for LEN as of 1767139200 were 10556282 with a Short Ratio of 1.78, compared to 1764288000 on 35737570. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10556282 and a Short% of Float of 6.6199996.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.0, LEN has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.016949153. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.33. The current Payout Ratio is 25.06% for LEN, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-10-10 with an ex-dividend date of 2026-02-04. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2025-01-21 when the company split stock in a 1033:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Lennar Corp (LEN) is currently in the spotlight, with 9.0 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.44, with high estimates of $1.63 and low estimates of $1.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.8 and $5.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.1. EPS for the following year is $8.96, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $12.13 and $7.42.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.09B to a low estimate of $6.81B. The current estimate, Lennar Corp’s year-ago sales were $7.63BFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.33B. There is a high estimate of $9.17B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.7B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $34.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $33.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $33.67B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $34.19BBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $35.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $37.27B and the low estimate is $35.06B.